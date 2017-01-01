Top Android Data Recovery Tool Now Saves More Than Ever Before

PhoneRescue is more than a general data recovery tool. It adopts customized technologies based on each specific phone and tablet, to ensure you get back your lost data with the highest success rate. Covering almost all models from 5 mainstream Android phone brands, this data recovery expert is more intelligent, capable and professional than anything that's come before.
It's so easy to mistakenly delete some important data without a backup. It may be a birthday message from your beloved one or the contact of an important client. Now, PhoneRescue saves them all with one simple click. First time ever, you can restore data directly to your phone, just like they were never deleted. No more fear of mis-deleting important data, they can always find a way back, easily and completely.Learn more about recovering deleted data to phone >
Your phone stores more of your precious data than you know – the video clips you once received in WhatsApp, or even the photos scattered in every corner of your device storage. PhoneRescue now digs all the way into your phone even without root, and brings these hidden or forgotten files back to you. Just feel free to select and save them to your computer, along with all the memories from old days.Learn more on restoring photos & app data >
Lock screen is set to prevent prying eyes, but when you forget the password or your fingerprint is not able to unlock screen after a restart, you are blocked, too. Whether your screen is locked with password, pattern or fingerprint, PhoneRescue safely removes them for you without losing any data. It requires no tech knowledge at all. With just one simple tap, you can get full access to your phone again. As we never peek into your device, all your personal data and files will remain confidential.Learn more about removing lock screen >
Recovering lost data can be a complicated technical task, but PhoneRescue makes it as plain as a few clicks. With a clear interface and step-by-step wizard, even your non-techy grandparents can recover their lost messages, photos, contacts, and more data in minutes, all by themselves.Learn how easy it is to recover data >
Top Android Data Recovery Tool Now Saves More Than Ever Before