Top Android Data Recovery Tool Now Saves More Than Ever Before

More Than Just Data, Even Save Your Locked Device

Lock screen is set to prevent prying eyes, but when you forget the password or your fingerprint is not able to unlock screen after a restart, you are blocked, too. Whether your screen is locked with password, pattern or fingerprint, PhoneRescue safely removes them for you without losing any data. It requires no tech knowledge at all. With just one simple tap, you can get full access to your phone again. As we never peek into your device, all your personal data and files will remain confidential.